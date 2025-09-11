Fair 72°

Air Supply Hits The Road—All Out of Love And Back On Stage In 2025

Picture this: It’s 1975, two guys meet during "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Melbourne, and instead of just singing through a rehearsal, they create one of the world’s most famous soft-rock duos. Fast forward 50 years and Air Supply is still out there proving love songs never go out of style. Their 2025 50th Anniversary Tour is underway, and if you don’t snag tickets before they vanish, someone else will be swaying in your seat.

Air Supply performing live on stage in 2023.

 Photo Credit: MerleEllaPatsy, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Here’s where to catch them before the chance slips away:

Graham Russell (75) and Russell Hitchcock (76) are still keeping that soaring harmony alive and reminding fans why ballads like "Lost in Love," "All Out of Love," and "Making Love Out of Nothing at All" hit harder than your ex’s late-night texts. They haven’t slowed down, and the setlist is wall-to-wall classics designed to have you singing, swaying, and maybe ugly-crying—but in the best way.

Air Supply’s last tours kept fans close, but this one’s a bigger deal: more dates, bigger venues, and a milestone no one wants to miss. From the first note to the final encore, this tour is history, harmony, and a little heartbreak all rolled into one.

Love songs don’t last forever, and these tickets aren't lasting a week. Grab yours now before they’re just another memory.

