AI Workforce Shake-Up: Nearly Half Of Companies Plan Job Cuts Within Years

The World Economic Forum’s "Future of Jobs Report 2025" outlines the seismic shifts AI will bring to the global workforce, revealing both challenges and opportunities:

Job Displacement: The report says 41 percent of companies intent to downsize their workforce globally between 2025 and 2030, particularly in industries reliant on routine and manual tasks such as manufacturing, customer service, and data entry.

Job Creation: On the flip side, it predicts 97 million new roles will emerge in tech-driven sectors like AI development, data analysis, and content creation.

Reskilling Urgency: The report underscores the urgent need for new skills among workers, with analytical thinking, creative problem-solving, and resilience topping the list of in-demand attributes.

The report emphasizes that without proactive measures — such as education reforms and policies supporting workforce transitions — many could be left behind in an AI-dominated future.

