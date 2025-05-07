AI Brings Hudson Valley Man Back To Life For Impact Statement In Road Rage Sentencing: Report

Poll Do you think AI should be used to recreate people in court? Yes No Not Sure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think AI should be used to recreate people in court? Yes 5%

Dutchess County native Christopher Pelkey, who was born in Poughkeepsie, was killed at the age of 37 by Gabriel Paul Horcasitas in a confrontation in Chandler, Arizona in November 2021, according to a report by ABC15 Arizona.

Years later, during Horcasitas's sentencing proceedings for the killing on Thursday, May 1, Pelkey did the previously impossible—he was brought back to life by AI to read his victim impact statement in court, the outlet reported.

The video, which contains a computer-generated recreation of Pelkey, begins with him identifying himself as a digital copy before displaying a real video of the actual Pelkey filmed in 2021 for comparison.

"This here is a true representation of who I was, you know, not how the courtroom portrayed me," the recreation of Pelkey says in the video, which was posted online by his sister, who also wrote the script.

Pelkey's AI recreation then goes on to say: "To Gabriel Horcasitas, the man who shot me, it is a shame we encountered each other that day in those circumstances. In another life we probably could have been friends...I believe in forgiveness."

The video also includes a photo Pelkey took during his life of an "old age filter," which his AI recreation mentions:

"This is the best I can ever give you of what I would have looked like if I got the chance to grow old...Remember, getting old is a gift that not everybody has, so embrace it and stop worrying about those wrinkles."

The video ended up being so impactful to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Todd Lang that he considered it for Horcasitas' sentencing, giving him the maximum sentence of 10.5 years even though state prosecutors asked for 9.5 years, ABC15 reported.

The AI video garnered different opinions from YouTube commenters on the use of the technology in court:

"No, I wouldn't want an AI version of myself used to put words into my mouth that I would never have said. I consider it disrespectful to commit such acts of aggression toward a dead person," wrote one commenter.

However, another wrote, "Purposeful and meaningful; impactful. I am convinced that AI has a place in jurisprudence. This preserved the dignity of the crime victim and could affect the offender in a way that will rehabilitate his mind; his reason."

The AI video was the first time such technology had ever been used in Arizona's judicial history, and could even be a first for the country, ABC15 reported.

Click here to read the full report from ABC15 Arizona.

According to Pelkey's obituary, he was born in Poughkeepsie in 1983 and grew up attending the city's Faith Assembly of God.

He was a veteran of the US Army and served three tours with the I-506th 2-12INF scout/sniper section, eventually rising to the rank of Sergeant in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006 to 2008 and in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010.

Click here to read Pelkey's full obituary.

