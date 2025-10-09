Aggravated DWI With Child Arrest Leads To Eavesdropping Device Discovery: NY State Police

Jeffrey C. Hyman, 60, was charged following an investigation that began when a victim in Guilderland reported finding an unauthorized recording device in their vehicle on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 9:00 a.m., according to state police.

Troopers determined that Hyman, who is known to the victim, had allegedly used an eavesdropping device to monitor the victim without their knowledge or permission, state police said.

On Sunday, Sept. 28 at about 9:16 a.m., troopers observed Hyman driving with a child under the age of 15. After he dropped the child at a home in New Scotland, he was stopped on Eagle Court for multiple traffic violations, according to state police.

Hyman was arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child under Leandra’s Law and other vehicle and traffic offenses, state police said. During his arrest, troopers also recovered additional eavesdropping devices.

He was processed at SP Guilderland, where his blood alcohol content registered 0.14%, state police said.

Hyman was charged with Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree, Eavesdropping, Possession of Eavesdropping Devices, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child (Leandra’s Law), Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and other vehicle and traffic violations, according to state police.

His preliminary arraignment was held in New Scotland Town Court, where he was released on his own recognizance, state police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.