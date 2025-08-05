Adoptive Dad Stabs 13-Year-Old Son To Death: State Police

The attack happened inside a home on Louis Circle, Butler Township, (Luzerne County) around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4, according to PSP Hazleton. The boy was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Hazleton, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s adoptive father caused multiple serious injuries to his head, chest, back, and hands over the course of several hours, while preventing him from leaving, investigatiors say.

The 39-year-old dad, Cesar Delgadillo, from Drums, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and other related offenses. His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Daniel O’Donnell, who denied bail. He was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

The Troop N Major Case Team is investigating with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office. Upates will be released when possible without jeopardizing the case.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for more details. Check back here for updates.

