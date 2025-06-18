Actor Who Starred In Lilo & Stitch, Appeared On Hawaii Five-0 Dies Suddenly At Age 46

The death of 46-year-old David Hekili Kenui Bell in Hawaii on Thursday, June 12 was announced this week.

An autopsy has been scheduled and an investigation is ongoing, police said, and no foul play is suspected, according to TMZ.

On Lilo & Stitch, he played the "Big Hawaiian Dude" character. He also appeared on episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. He was also known in Hawaii as the voice on the PA system at Kona Airport.

Bell's death was announced in a Facebook post by his sister, Jalene, in which she called him a "prince of a man."

He also worked as a brand ambassador for Kona Brewing Hawaii, which described Bell in a Facebook post as "a radiant light in our community, a deeply loved family member and friend to so many."

Kona Brewing added, "David's gentle soul, kind and giving heart, not to mention his very best hugs that left you feeling full, warm, and safe will be greatly missed."

