'Active Shooter' Report Prompts Lockdown At Villanova University: Police (Developing)

The Radnor Township Police Department confirmed in a social media post that officers were on location at the university investigating the report.

“Radnor Township Police Department are on location at Villanova University for a report of an active shooter. All nearby residents and students are asked to SHELTER IN PLACE AT this time,” the department wrote.

An emergency alert sent at 4:30 p.m. to students and staff read: “ACTIVE SHOOTER on VU campus. Move to secure location. Lock/barricade doors. More info to follow.”

The university also posted on its website that people on campus should avoid the Law School’s Scarpa Hall, move to a secure location, and lock or barricade doors.

No additional details about injuries, suspects, or ongoing threats have been released.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

