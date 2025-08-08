Update: Active Shooting Suspect Dead After Incident At Emory University's Atlanta Campus

The incident unfolded late Friday afternoon, Aug. 8.

Students and staff were told by the university's Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CEPAR) to “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.” and to avoid the area around the Emory Point CVS, according to emergency messages posted on social media.

“The situation is contained, and there is no active threat to the public at this time,” DeKalb County Police said in a statement early Friday evening.

There has been no word of any other fatalities or injuries and police said there is no indication there was a second suspect.

More information is expected to be released at a forthcoming press conference.

Officials had urged everyone to stay clear of the area and await further updates.

The campus, located in Druid Hills just four miles from downtown Atlanta, is home to nine schools and a leading healthcare system.

Founded in 1836, the private research university enrolls nearly 16,000 students from the US and more than 100 countries.

