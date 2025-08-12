Active Officer Dies Suddenly After Medical Emergency In NY: Was 6-Year Veteran

Officer Pasquale “PJ” Barile, a six-year veteran of the White Plains Police Department, died on Monday night, Aug. 11, following a medical emergency, according to White Plains Police.

Barile, who joined the department in July 2019, was most recently assigned to the Neighborhood Initiatives Unit.

Before becoming an officer, he worked as a personal trainer and group fitness instructor at UFC Gym from 2016 to 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Officer Barile as we all mourn together,” the department said in a statement.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

