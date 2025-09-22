ABC Ends Jimmy Kimmel Suspension: Here's When Show Will Return

The show returns to its 11:35 p.m. slot on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

On Monday, Sept. 22, Disney said it would bring the show back after “thoughtful conversations” with the host.

ABC pulled the show “indefinitely” on Wednesday, Sept. 17, after major station owner Nexstar said it would preempt Kimmel “for the foreseeable future.”

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," the company said in a statement. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

The move followed Kimmel’s Monday, Sept. 15, monologue about Donald Trump and the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Affiliates filled the slot with reruns while the dispute played out.

Talks between Kimmel and Disney continued through the weekend. Variety reported that his business and legal teams were negotiating with Disney and ABC executives on a path back to air.

It's unclear if ABC affiliates owned by Nexstar Media and Sinclair will carry the show Tuesday night.

It's also unknown whether Kimmel and his on-air sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, will have any guests on the return episode on Tuesday.

The host weighed the impact on his staff if the show shut down, according to those reports. ABC did not detail any changes to the show’s format or standards. It also did not announce initial guests. Stations have been told the program will resume its normal schedule on Tuesday night.

Kimmel, age 57, has hosted and executive produced “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since 2003, making him the longest‑tenured current late‑night host in the US. The show has been a cornerstone of ABC’s late‑night lineup for more than two decades.

