$9.25M Grand Estate With Indoor Pool, Horse Barn, Movie Theater Hits Market In Hudson Valley

The property, known as Darlington Hall and located at 422 Hardscrabble Rd. in North Salem, includes a 10,000-square-foot manor home, indoor pool, horse barn, and multiple guest accommodations, according to the listing by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Set behind gates and reached by a half-mile driveway, the estate is modeled after Salutation, an English country house designed by architect Sir Edward Lutyens. According to the listing, the property includes hayfields, woodlands, a fishing pond, and orchards, and is one mile from Old Salem Farm, a well-known show jumping venue.

The main house features a formal entry hall with 22-foot ceilings, a double staircase, and limestone floors. The first floor includes a formal dining room, multiple parlors, and a Boffi-designed kitchen with Miele appliances.

Upstairs, there is a walnut-paneled library, a primary suite with dual bathrooms, and additional guest suites. The top floor includes seven more bedrooms, each with its own bathroom.

The lower level contains a second kitchen, bar, gym, home theater, and an underground tunnel leading to a glass-enclosed indoor pool and spa. Meanwhile, a separate carriage house includes two additional apartments and a four-bay garage.

Outside, the estate includes an 11-stall horse barn with grooms’ quarters, a jumping field, and a carriage road. The listing describes the property as offering extensive privacy, while still being approximately 55 miles from Manhattan.

