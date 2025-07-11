911 Outages Prompt Emergency Alert Across PA: Here’s What To Do

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) sent out a broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) message on Friday afternoon, confirming the state is facing a 911 call delivery disruption that may prevent some residents from reaching emergency services.
“Only call if you have an emergency,” Dauphin County warned.
“DO NOT do test calls to 911 or the non-emergency lines!! This blocks from real emergencies.”
Residents who are unable to get through to 911 are being asked to call their local 911 centers on non-emergency lines.
PEMA also urged the public to check their counties’ official social media pages and websites for updated instructions and status reports.
📍 Central And Eastern Pennsylvania Non-Emergency Numbers:
- Adams County – 717-334-9175
- Berks County – 610-655-4911
- Bucks County – 215-328-8500
- Carbon County – 570-325-9123
- City of Bethlehem – 610-865-7171
- Cumberland County – 717-243-4121
- Dauphin County – 717-558-6900
- Franklin County – 717-263-3172
- Juniata County – 717-436-7770
- Lancaster County – 717-664-1180 or 717-664-1190
- Lebanon County – 717-272-2054
- Lehigh County (excluding Bethlehem) – 610-437-5252
- Mifflin County – 717-248-9607
- Monroe County – 570-992-9911
- Montgomery County – 610-635-4300
- Northampton County – 610-759-2200
- Perry County – 717-582-4311
- Schuylkill County – 570-628-3792
- York County – 717-840-2999
📍 Philadelphia: Call Your Local District During Outage:
The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed it is experiencing intermittent 911 outages along with the rest of Pennsylvania. While some calls may still connect, residents are urged to continue attempting 911 first.
If that fails, callers should only use district phone lines for true emergencies.
“We must keep these lines open for life-threatening situations,” officials said.
Here are the Philadelphia Police District emergency lines (to be used only if 911 fails):
- 1st District – 215‑686‑3010 / 215‑686‑3011
- 2nd District – 215‑686‑3020 / 215‑686‑3021
- 3rd District – 215‑686‑3030 / 215‑686‑3031
- 5th District – 215‑686‑3050 / 215‑686‑3051
- 7th District – 215‑686‑3070 / 215‑686‑3071
- 8th District – 215‑686‑3080 / 215‑686‑3081
- 9th District – 215‑686‑3090 / 215‑686‑3091
- 12th District – 215‑686‑3120 / 215‑686‑3121
- 14th District – 215‑686‑3140 / 215‑686‑3141
- 15th District – 215‑686‑3150 / 215‑686‑3151
- 16th District – 215‑686‑3160 / 215‑686‑3161
- 17th District – 215‑686‑3170 / 215‑686‑3171
- 18th District – 215‑686‑3180 / 215‑686‑3181
- 19th District – 215‑686‑3190 / 215‑686‑3191
- 22nd District – 215‑686‑3220 / 215‑686‑3221
- 24th District – 215‑686‑3240 / 215‑686‑3241
- 25th District – 215‑686‑3250 / 215‑686‑3251
- 26th District – 215‑686‑3260 / 215‑686‑3261
- 35th District – 215‑686‑3350 / 215‑686‑3351
- 39th District – 215‑686‑3390 / 215‑686‑3391
- Airport Unit (77th District) – 215‑937‑6816 / 215‑937‑6817
- DVIC OPS CENTER – 215‑897‑0800
To find your district’s map or location, visit: www.phillypolice.com/districts
Philadelphia officials said they are working with state and local partners to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.
📍 Western Pennsylvania Non-Emergency Numbers:
- Allegheny County: 412-473-3056
- Armstrong County: 724-548-5105
- Beaver County: 724-775-0880
- Butler County: 724-282-1221
- Fayette County: 724-430-9111
- Washington County: 724-229-4600
- Westmoreland County: 724-836-1551
This list will continue to be updated as the outage continues. For a growing list of numbers, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is also tracking regional contacts.
This article will be updated with more non-emergency numbers as they become available.
