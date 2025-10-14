$90M Estate With Waterfall, Windmill On 2,000 Acres Among Most Expensive Listings In NY

The jaw-dropping Mill Farm in the Columbia County hamlet of Ancramdale has just hit the market for the first time ever, carrying a price tag that makes it the most expensive listing in the county right now.

With four bedrooms, five bathrooms, 5,670 square feet of living space, and endless outdoor adventure, Mill Farm blends history, sustainability, and modern luxury on a scale rarely seen.

Spanning 2,151 acres at 281 County Route 3, the sprawling estate is described as an “architectural treasure” and “living landmark” by Compass Greater NY, which is handling the listing.

At the heart of the property is the Mill House, a 5,600-square-foot stunner built directly over the Punch Brook Stream. Water literally runs through the home to power its historic hydro turbine mill system, a throwback to the site’s origins as the Revolutionary War–era Grist Mill “Defiance.”

Nearly every room offers a view of the rushing waterfall nearby — talk about waterfront living. Not far away, a former Mill Keeper’s House has been transformed into a private movie theater, blending centuries-old character with 21st-century indulgence.

Then there’s Crest Lane, a 3,500-square-foot modern masterpiece with floor-to-ceiling windows framing sweeping views across the valley.

The property doesn’t stop there. In addition to the two primary residences, the estate includes eight single-family homes, four of which are newly renovated cottages, each sitting on its own deeded parcel. Perfect for extended family, guests, or even future investment.

The land itself is an attraction. Think organic-certified hay production, Dutch barns from the 18th century, aquifers, trout streams, and even an active windmill system still feeding water across the property.

There are also more than 18 miles of trails to explore on horseback, ATV, or simply on foot. Wildlife lovers will find bobcats and a conservation bird sanctuary right at the border.

Compass calls it “an opportunity that exists nowhere else in the Northeast” — and at $90 million, that’s exactly what you’d expect.

Click here to view the complete listing on Zillow.

