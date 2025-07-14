9 Dead In Fire At Massachusetts Assisted Living Facility

The fire broke out around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Gabriel House on Oliver Street in Fall River, according to Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, Police Chief Kelly Furtado, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building with occupants trapped inside, officials said. Crews immediately went in, rescuing many residents while battling the fire.

The blaze quickly escalated to five alarms, bringing about 50 firefighters, including 30 who were off-duty, to the scene.

Several residents were pronounced dead at the scene. Others were taken to local and regional hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Five firefighters were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Roughly 70 people lived at the facility before the fire. A family notification center has been set up at the chapel of St. Anne’s Hospital. Relatives can call 508-674-5741 or enter through the Emergency Room for more information.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fall River Fire and Police Departments, State Police assigned to both the Fire Marshal’s office and the District Attorney’s office, and code compliance officers from the Department of Fire Services.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Chief Bacon. “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”

