89-Year-Old Driver Hits, Kills Woman In Bergen County Shopping Plaza: Police

Officers responded to the Closter Plaza parking lot near HomeGoods on Friday, May 3, at around 6:13 p.m., according to Capt. Vincent Aiello of the Closter Police Department.

The driver was an 89-year-old woman from Allendale, Aiello. The victim, from Englewood, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Hackensack Hospital for treatment, Aiello said.

On Sunday, May 4, the woman died from her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Closter Police Department.

