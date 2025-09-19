$80K Pickup Truck Stolen From NY Dealership Found; PA Man Arrested, Sheriff Says

The theft was originally reported on Monday, July 7, when staff at a Carmel dealership discovered that a 2025 Dodge Ram 3500 was missing, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, Sept. 19.

The Sheriff's Office did not specify which dealership was victimized.

Deputies used the truck’s LoJack tracking system to locate it in Levittown, Pennsylvania in Bucks County, where it was recovered by Bristol Township Police.

Following a two-month joint investigation, 38-year-old Jesus Eduardo Sanchez of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was identified as the suspect, the Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

Sanchez was arrested in Syracuse on Wednesday, Sept. 3, by New York State Police. He was later taken back to Putnam County, where he was charged with second-degree grand larceny.

He was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and released on his own recognizance with an ankle monitoring device, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities credited Bristol Township Police, New York State Police, and the FBI Task Force with assisting in the investigation.

Sanchez is due back in court at a later date.

