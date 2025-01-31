74-Year-Old Reverses Car Through Apartment Building In Hudson Valley: Police

The incident happened in the town of Wallkill on Thursday, Jan. 30, at around 4:13 p.m., when police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at the Patrick Campbell Apartments, located at 88 Senior Way, according to the Wallkill Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that a vehicle driven by a Wallkill resident had collided with the apartment complex.

The 74-year-old driver told police that she lost control of the vehicle while reversing into her parking space. She was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not report any other injuries. The extent of damage to the building was not immediately clear. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

