7-Year-Old Found In Drunk Driver's Car In I-87 Traffic Stop In Hudson Valley: Police

The arrest happened on Saturday, June 14 on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, New York State Police announced on Friday, June 20.

A trooper on patrol found a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue pulled over near Central Valley. The driver, 54-year-old Carlos A. Mejia of Newburgh, was standing outside the vehicle, police said, also adding that an adult and a 7-year-old girl were also inside.

While speaking with Mejia, the trooper smelled alcohol and noticed he had bloodshot, watery eyes. Open beer containers were spotted inside the car. Mejia admitted to drinking “a couple of beers” after returning from a family gathering in Yonkers, police said.

He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested, according to authorities.

Mejia faces several charges, including driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI.

He was issued appearance tickets for Woodbury Town Court on Wednesday, July 23, at 4:30 p.m.

