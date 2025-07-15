Driver Runs Over Seven Geese In NJ, Flees Scene: Police

At 6:45 p.m., officers responded to Devoe Area near a lake, and found the seven dead geese in the roadway, Spotswood police said. The vehicle left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival, police said.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage to determine if the crash was accidental or intentional, police said.

Geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and any intentional harm caused to them may constitute a violation of both state and federal regulations, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant video footage is urged to contact the Spotswood Police Department at 732-251-2121 and ask for Det. John Fedak or Ptl. Rizzolo, police said.

