$6M NY Estate With River Views, Horse Farm, Pool, Guest Cottages Hits Market

The property, known as Rolling Stone Farm, spans more than 106 acres at 99 Quaker Bridge Rd. in Croton-on-Hudson and features a 5,680-square-foot European-style home with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to its Berkshire Hathaway listing.

Originally built in the 1930s for the Sears and Roebuck family, the stone-and-shingle residence is filled with architectural details such as leaded glass windows, wide-plank hardwood floors, and a dramatic slate entrance foyer. The home also includes a wood-paneled living room with French doors and a fireplace, a marble-clad primary suite with vaulted ceilings, and a butler’s pantry.

The grounds offer formal English gardens, stone terraces, a 45-foot Gunite swimming pool with spa and pool house, and a tennis court. A four-car garage with a two-bedroom guest annex and a separate storybook-style two-bedroom cottage provide extra living space.

Rolling Stone Farm is also equipped for equestrian living, with an 1800s bank barn, outdoor riding arena, multiple paddocks, and direct access to the Croton Aqueduct trail system. At one time, the farm housed more than 20 horses, according to the listing.

Berkshire Hathaway called the listing a “truly rare, extraordinary" estate that provides both privacy and accessibility, sitting just 37 miles from Manhattan.

Click here to view the full listing from Berkshire Hathaway.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.