6-Year-Old Faiz Sharif Opens Eyes After PA Kipona Festival Crash, Family Says

The child, identified as Faiz Sharif, was one of three victims struck when Elizabeth Ann Bohrer, 36, of York Haven, allegedly barreled through barricades and into festivalgoers on North Front Street on Monday, Sept. 1, according to police and court documents.

Court filings obtained by Daily Voice revealed Faiz suffered a fractured pelvis, two broken ribs, a lacerated spleen, a broken jaw, and other injuries. He has undergone multiple emergency surgeries.

In an update shared Tuesday night, the Sharif family said Faiz’s breathing tube has been removed, and he is stabilizing after showing “encouraging signs of improvement.”

“By God’s mercy, Faiz is showing encouraging signs of improvement. His breathing tube has been removed, he is stabilizing, and after several days in a coma, he has opened his eyes and shown basic signs of awareness. While his condition remains serious, we are deeply grateful for these positive steps in his recovery,” the family wrote.

They added that the “outpouring of support from the community has been incredible and has made a real difference” as Faiz continues his long road to healing.

A GoFundMe launched by Muhammad Sharif has raised more than $76,700 of its $90,000 goal from hundreds of donors to help cover the boy’s extensive medical treatment and recovery.

“Every contribution will help ease these burdens and allow his parents to focus on Faiz’s recovery,” the fundraiser states.

Click here to donate.

You can read about the "world's greatest photographer" whose wheelchair was struck, and her communication device was destroyed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.