6 Dead In NYC Outbreak Of Legionnaires' Disease

The situation has prompted an aggressive sweep of building cooling towers and an urgent warning to residents and workers with flu-like symptoms.

City health officials report 112 confirmed cases linked to the cluster, with seven people currently hospitalized.

Additionally, investigators have detected Legionella bacteria in 12 cooling towers across 10 buildings within the affected ZIP codes 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037, and 10039 in Central Harlem.

Towers that tested positive have completed required treatment, and the Health Department says it is continuing to monitor and order additional remediation if needed.

Officials stress the outbreak is tied to cooling towers and not to building plumbing.

Tap water is safe to drink, and residents can bathe, shower, cook, and use air conditioners.

Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person; people get sick by inhaling water mist that contains Legionella, which grows in warm water systems such as cooling towers, hot tubs, and spray fountains.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe type of pneumonia. Symptoms include cough, fever, chills, muscle aches, and shortness of breath, and may also include headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion, or diarrhea.

Symptoms typically appear two to 10 days after exposure, and in some cases up to two weeks. People at higher risk include those age 50 and older, smokers, people with chronic lung disease, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

If you live or work in the area and develop symptoms, seek medical care immediately and tell your provider you are concerned about Legionnaires’ disease.

More information about Legionnaires' disease is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

