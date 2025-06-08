50K Smoke Detectors Recalled For Life-Threatening Problem: See If Yours Is Affected

The recall was issued for Apollo America's 51000-600 combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

The recall affects white detectors with "replace by" dates ranging from June to October 2034 printed on the front. The back of the device displays the "Apollo" brand and model number 51000-600.

Officials said the detectors can malfunction and fail to sound an alarm during a fire or carbon monoxide leak, creating a risk of smoke inhalation, carbon monoxide poisoning, or death. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

Vivint sold the recalled detectors online, along with through door-to-door and telephone sales between June and October 2024. The units were priced between $50 and $100.

Vivint is contacting all known purchasers and providing free replacement detectors. Consumers should continue using the recalled detectors until a replacement is installed.

Officials advise that once the replacement is installed, consumers should write "recalled" on the old unit, remove the battery, and dispose of both at a household hazardous waste collection site or a designated battery recycling location. Lithium-ion batteries should never be thrown in the trash or curbside recycling bins.

You can learn more about the recall on Vivint's website or by calling 800-281-9667.

