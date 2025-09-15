49-Mile Pursuit Ends With NY Woman Found Unconscious: State Police

The pursuit began when troopers attempted to stop a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse on State Route 49 in the town of Vienna, Oneida County, around 11:38 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, according to police. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Caitlyn M. Hand of Canandaigua, failed to comply and continued westbound, sparking a chase.

Troopers deployed two separate Stinger tire deflation devices, flattening both front tires, investigators said. Despite the damage, the vehicle traveled onto Interstate 81 north before veering off the road in Sandy Creek and striking a tree.

Hand was found unresponsive at the scene. Deputies from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office administered two doses of naloxone, reviving her, according to the release. She was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation and later released without reported injuries.

Hand faces charges of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, misdemeanor unlawful fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations including speeding, failure to keep right, and driving without lights, state police said.

She was arraigned in Oneida County CAP Court and released on her own recognizance.

The pursuit lasted about one hour and covered 49 miles, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

