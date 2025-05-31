45 Sickened, 16 Hospitalized As Salmonella Outbreak In Cucumbers Expands To 18 States

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new recall for Bedner Growers cucumbers on Friday, May 30.

The recalled cucumbers, grown in Boynton Beach, Florida, and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, were shipped to retailers, distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service dealers from Tuesday, April 29, to Monday, May 19.

The products were labeled as either being “supers,” “selects,” or “plains."

Target had issued a recall for products that used recalled cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers on May 19. The recalled items were also sold at Walmart and Big Y foods.

For a rundown of affected product names and descriptions, check this list from the FDA.

States where the products were distributed are:

Alabama

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

North Carolina

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

The USDA advised consumers to throw away any recalled cucumbers they may have.

