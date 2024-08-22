$32M Resurfacing Project Begins On I-287 Stretch

In an announcement this week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said a $32.4 million resurfacing project has started on a 5.5-mile stretch of Interstate 287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) between Westchester Avenue in Harrison and Route 1 in Rye.

According to Hochul, the project will repair road joints, add new pavement, and upgrade road striping on the stretch of highway, which is part of one of the busiest roadways in the Hudson Valley.

All work will be done at night to minimize traffic impacts, Hochul added.

"This resurfacing project along the Cross Westchester Expressway will provide smoother rides to the tens of thousands of commuters who use this highway every day and improve the durability and resiliency of one our most important arteries for the flow of goods and commerce," Hochul said of the project.

The work will begin with the repairing of highway road joints. Then, as soon as the weather cooperates in 2025, road resurfacing will begin with the milling of the existing pavement along the highway and on all exit and entrance ramps within the 5.5-mile stretch.

The project will utilize fiber-reinforced warm-mix asphalt that will be longer-lasting and more durable than the existing pavement, officials said.

Additionally, the project will also include drainage system improvements as well as grooved inlaid striping with reflective epoxy paint to improve the visibility of markings during storms.

Construction is expected to be finished by the fall of 2025, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.