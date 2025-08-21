32,000 Pounds Of Meat Products Pulled Nationwide Over Fake Inspection Labels

Sabrositos Hondurenos, LLC, based in Edison, New Jersey, is pulling back approximately 32,000 pounds of chorizo, pork chops, and ribs.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the items were produced without required federal inspection but carried a false USDA mark, making them unsafe to eat.

The recall covers six types of vacuum-sealed products under the “Olancho” and “Sabrositos Hondureños” labels, including multiple varieties of chorizo, smoked pork chops, and smoked ribs. Each carried the false establishment number “Est. 1785,” which does not exist.

Click here to view product labels on the USDA website.

The problem came to light during routine surveillance, when FSIS inspectors noticed the fraudulent labeling.

Although no illnesses or reactions have been confirmed, officials warn the uninspected meat could contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants.

Because the items were shipped nationwide, FSIS is concerned that some may still be sitting in restaurant freezers or home refrigerators.

Consumers and food service operators are urged not to eat or serve the products. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS is continuing recall effectiveness checks to ensure the products are pulled from circulation. Distribution lists will be posted online when available.

Consumers with questions can contact Sabrositos Hondurenos at 908-274-4206, or call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

Problems with meat, poultry, or egg products can also be reported through the agency’s online complaint system.

