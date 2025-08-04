3,200 Boeing Workers Who Build Fighter Jets Begin Strike: What To Know

The strike affects Boeing facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri, as well as Mascoutah, Illinois. Workers there build and maintain critical US defense aircraft and weapons systems, including the F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jets.

IAM District 837 members voted Sunday, Aug. 3, to reject the company's latest proposal, just one week after turning down an earlier version on July 27. The strike officially began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 4.

The union says its members want a contract that values their labor and the national security importance of their work.

"IAM District 837 members have spoken loud and clear, they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation's defense," said union representative Tom Boelling. "We stand shoulder to shoulder with these working families as they fight for fairness and respect on the job."

In a statement, Boeing expressed disappointment that workers rejected a proposal the company said included "40% average wage growth" and addressed key concerns about alternative work schedules.

"We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers," Boeing said.

Union leaders are standing firmly behind the workers, saying the vote shows a united front.

"Our union is built on democracy, and our members have every right to demand a contract worthy of their contributions," said Brian Bryant, president of IAM International. "We will be there on the picket lines, ensuring Boeing hears the collective power of working people."

IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli emphasized the national defense implications of the strike.

"IAM District 837 members build the aircraft and defense systems that keep our country safe," Cicinelli said. "They deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognizes their unmatched expertise."

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents about 600,000 active and retired members across North America, including workers in aerospace, defense, rail, healthcare, and other key industries.

