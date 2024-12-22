3 Pounds Of Cocaine, Heroin, Stolen Loaded Gun Seized In NY State Thruway Traffic Stop: Cops

The arrest happened on Wednesday, Dec. 18, around 1 p.m., when Troop T Troopers from SP Tarrytown pulled over a 2018 Nissan Rogue for vehicle and traffic law violations in Greenburgh (Westchester), police said.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Maximilian X. Blevins, was in possession of a stolen loaded SCCY Industries 9mm firearm from North Carolina, along with a large quantity of illegal drugs, police said.

According to authorities, Troopers found approximately:

1,574 grams of white cocaine

15 grams of pink cocaine

354 grams of Alprazolam

467 grams of cannabis

6 grams of amphetamine

3 grams of MDA

145 grams of heroin

Investigators also seized various drug paraphernalia during the search.

Blevins was arraigned before Judge David A. Koenigsberg in Dobbs Ferry and remanded to Westchester County Jail without bail. He is facing multiple drug and weapons offenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.