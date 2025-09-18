3 Officers Killed, 2 Injured Identified In York County Shooting; Gunman Dead

The incident traces back to late the night before. At 11:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, Ruth’s ex-girlfriend’s mother spotted him standing in camouflage with binoculars, peering through the windows of her Haar Road home. His black 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck was parked around the corner on Emig Road.

A trail camera installed after an earlier incident — when the woman’s pickup truck was set on fire on Aug. 20 — captured Ruth with an AR-15 style rifle strapped across his chest while using the binoculars. Pennsylvania State Police noted that Ruth had never been invited to the property while in the relationship. A warrant for stalking was issued following the encounter.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, troopers executed a search warrant at Ruth’s residence, spoke with his family between 12:11 p.m. and 1:23 p.m., and left. At 2:02 p.m., Northern York County Regional Police Detectives Cody Beaker, Mark Baker, and Isaiah Emmanheiser, along with another detective, a deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Office assigned to drone work, and additional officers, arrived at 1879 Haar Road to serve Ruth with the warrant.

The front door was unlocked. Emmanheiser entered first, followed by Baker, Beaker, and another officer. Ruth opened fire from inside, striking the detectives. The remaining detective and the deputy sheriff retreated behind the sheriff’s vehicle and returned fire with a 9mm handgun as Ruth pursued them outside.

Ruth exchanged shots with the officers before collapsing on the roadway, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives then returned to the house and found Beaker, Baker, and Emmanheiser unresponsive. A fourth Northern York Regional detective was discovered in critical condition, and lifesaving aid was administered. When officers returned to the sheriff’s vehicle, they found the deputy also shot and critically injured. He too received immediate aid.

The entire shooting lasted from 2:08 p.m. until 2:10:16 p.m. Backup units began arriving at 2:14 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

Victims Identified:

Detective Cody Beaker, deceased.

Detective Mark Baker, deceased.

Detective Isaiah Emmanheiser, deceased.

A fourth Northern York Regional detective, critically injured but stable.

A York County Sheriff’s deputy, critically injured but stable.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the community is safe.

The press conference was still live at the time of publishing. Check back here for updates.

