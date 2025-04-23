3 Northeast High School Students Killed In Florida Spring Break Crash; 1 Remains Hospitalized

Jimmy McIntosh, Hannah Wasserman, and Maisey O'Donnell — all 18-year-old students at Concord-Carlisle High School — died around 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 21, near Panama City in the Florida Panhandle, authorities said. A fourth student, also 18, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition at a Florida hospital.

Concord-Carlisle High School is about 30 minutes east of Boston.

O'Donnell was among the top divers in the nation and had recently committed to Williams College. Concord-Carlisle Regional School District Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter said in an email to parents that all three teens had bright futures ahead of them.

"We are very appreciative of the outpouring of love during what is absolutely heartbreaking. We also appreciate the wish to feel purposeful and not helpless. At this time, it is most appropriate that no action be taken to honor the students without the full consent of the families and appropriate support for so many young people facing unfathomable loss," she wrote.

Florida police said the teens were traveling in an SUV that crashed into a tractor-trailer making a U-turn at a median. McIntosh, who was driving, was wearing his seat belt, police said.

McIntosh and Wasserman were pronounced dead at the scene. O'Donnell was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The 19-year-old tractor-trailer driver and their passenger were not injured. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

Concord-Carlisle schools are closed this week for Spring Break. Superintendent Hunter said grief counselors will be available when students return on Monday.

