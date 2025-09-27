‘Meet The Putmans’ Tragedy: 3 Members Of TV Family Killed In Crash, 5 Injured

The deceased are grandparents “Papa” Bill Putman and “Neenee” Barb Putman, and their daughter‑in‑law, Megan Putman. The family said the injured remain hospitalized and asked for prayers as they recover.

The post stated: "Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan. They have gone home to be with the Lord. Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital, we are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them.”

Megan’s husband, Blake, and their children Lulu, Alena and Noah, along with niece Gia, were among those injured and are being treated in the hospital. The family added that they are leaning on their faith as they grieve and thanked supporters for their messages and prayers.

No additional details about the crash, including location or cause, were immediately available.

The Putmans were the focus of “Meet the Putmans,” a 2017 TLC series that followed the sprawling 25-member Michigan family’s day‑to‑day life.

Cameras followed the multi-generational group together under one six-bedroom, two-bathroom house, led by patriarch Bill and matriarch Barb Putman, along with their four adult children, their spouses, and their grandchildren.

Memorably, all of the family's money was pooled into a single bank account.

In Saturday’s post, the family spoke of their hope and asked followers to continue praying for healing and strength for each injured loved one.

