3 Hurt While Cleaning Up After Block Party In NY, 1 With Serious Head Injury (Update)

Police have released new details after three men were hospitalized in an incident following a neighborhood block party in Orange County. 

At the scene of the incident in New Windsor. 

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions/Mark Lieb
The incident happened late Saturday, Sept. 6, just before midnight on Frank Street in the Meadowbrook Estates development of New Windsor, according to a statement from the New Windsor Police Department on Monday, Sept. 8. 

Officers arrived to find three injured men lying in the roadway. All were taken by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. 

Two of the men were treated and released with minor injuries. The third suffered a serious head injury and was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment, police said. 

A preliminary investigation found that the victims had been cleaning up after a block party earlier in the evening. Police said the cause of the incident is still under investigation and may have involved a vehicle. 

As previously reported by Daily Voice, debris, folded tents, and tables were seen scattered across Frank Street in the aftermath, with neighbors in tears as officers collected evidence. 

An EMS scanner audio recording from the incident mentions at least two people may have been thrown from the back of a pickup truck and that the victims may have suffered "traumatic injuries." However, this has not been confirmed by police. 

Detectives are continuing the probe. Anyone with information is urged to call New Windsor Police at 845-565-7000 or the confidential tips line at 845-563-4666.

