3-D Printed Ghost Gun, Loaded Revolver Found In Mahwah Route 17 Traffic Stop: Cops

Officer Michael Silano pulled over a four-door Mazda sedan for multiple motor vehicle violations around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, on Route 17 North near Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah Police Capt. Michael Blondin said.

While speaking with the occupants, police said the group gave conflicting stories about what they were doing in the area, police said.

Officer Silano requested backup, and Officers Ryan Berger, Anthony LoFaro, and Sgt. Christopher Monico arrived, along with a K-9 unit, according to Blondin. The dog alerted to possible contraband, and a search of the vehicle followed, the captain said.

Silano found a ghost gun that appeared to be 3-D printed in the driver’s seat and a loaded .45 caliber revolver in the back seat, according to the release.

All five occupants were taken into custody. Police said Carter Allen, 18, and Connor Metheny, 21, both of Watertown, NY, were charged with possession of a ghost gun, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and two counts of possession of a handgun without a permit. Both men were transported to Bergen County Jail pending a Superior Court hearing.

The three other occupants, all juveniles, were taken to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro, police said.

