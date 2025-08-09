3-5 Named Storms Projected To Develop In Atlantic This Month With Hurricane Chances

AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that the Atlantic could see up to five named storms in August, with at least one or two likely to reach hurricane strength.

In a new outlook released Friday, Aug. 8, forecasters said three to five named storms are expected to develop across the Atlantic basin this month.

The next names on the 2025 list are Erin, Fernand, and Gabrielle.

Multiple areas are being monitored for potential tropical development.

This includes a high-risk zone in the central Atlantic from Saturday, Aug. 9 through Monday, Aug. 11, and a medium-risk area from Wednesday, Aug. 13 to Friday, Aug. 15, which could threaten the northern Caribbean, Bahamas, or even the southeastern US.

Closer to home, a system off the East Coast poses a low risk of development, but beachgoers from Florida to southern New England should still watch out for dangerous rip currents through the weekend.

Another disturbance in the northeastern Gulf could bring gusty showers and thunderstorms to the eastern Gulf Coast early next week.

“We have increased the risk of tropical development potential next week in the Atlantic to a medium risk,” said Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert. “It has the potential to bring impacts to the Caribbean.”

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

