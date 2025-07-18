Partly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

$2K Credit Card Fraud At Rockland Business Leads To Man's Arrest: Police

A 26-year-old man is facing a felony charge after allegedly using stolen credit card information to make fraudulent purchases at a local business in Rockland County, police said. 

The Haverstraw Police Department. 

The Haverstraw Police Department. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Haverstraw Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Brooklyn resident Diamond Dinnall, 26, was arrested on Thursday, July 17, after investigators determined he had traveled from Brooklyn to Haverstraw to carry out the scheme, the Haverstraw Police Department announced on Friday, July 18. 

The incident resulted in more than $2,000 in losses for the targeted business, which was not named by police.

The investigation was conducted in coordination with the New York City Police Department and Westchester County law enforcement, ultimately leading to Dinnall’s identification and arrest.

He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and arraigned in Village of Haverstraw Justice Court. Dinnall was released on his own recognizance. 

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE