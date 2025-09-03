$27K Scheme: New City Women Defrauded NYS Disability Assistancy Agency, DA Says

Lena Samuel, age 47, of New City, was arraigned in Rockland County Court on charges of third-degree grand larceny and 29 counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced Wednesday, Sept. 3.

According to court documents, Samuel worked as a Medical Review Consultant for the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA). From Nov. 25, 2023, to Nov. 24, 2024, she allegedly collected about $27,000 in state wages for hours when she was actually working at Saint Dominic’s Family Services in the Bronx.

Investigators said Samuel submitted timesheets claiming she was working remotely for OTDA during the same hours she was on-site at the Bronx job.

Authorities also allege that Samuel submitted three fraudulent doctor’s notes under the name “Joan Ellen Rose, M.D.” of Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine to obtain remote work. Mount Sinai confirmed no such doctor was ever employed there.

"This defendant sought to enrich herself at taxpayer expense by claiming State pay for hours she did not work," Walsh said on Wednesday, adding, "Public service is a public trust, and those who betray that trust will be held accountable."

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.