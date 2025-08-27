$25M To Be Put Toward Transforming Bear Mountain State Park: Here's What's Coming

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed in an announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 26, that the sweeping upgrades will bring a new accessible playground, expanded picnic areas, modern public restrooms, and major infrastructure improvements to the 115-year-old park, which straddles Rockland and Orange counties.

What’s Coming

Construction is expected to begin just after Labor Day 2025 and wrap by summer 2027.

One of the planned upgrades includes the creation of a destination playground built into the slope of the mountain. This will feature multi-level play areas, continuous ADA-accessible paths, rock scrambles and slides as long as 70 feet, all designed to blend play with the park’s history and natural setting, according to Hochul's office.

The project will also double the size of existing picnic areas along the western side of the main lawn and the south end of Hessian Lake, while protecting shade trees and planting new native greenery to strengthen the landscape.

In addition, a new high-capacity restroom and gathering plaza will be constructed, increasing the number of bathroom fixtures in the park by 20 percent.

The plan also calls for modernized electrical systems, daylighting of an underground stormwater pipe, and the creation of a naturalized basin to reduce sediment from reaching Hessian Lake. Existing facilities will undergo structural repairs as well, ensuring the park remains safe and welcoming for decades to come.

Bear Mountain, which attracted more than 2.3 million visitors last year, has seen attendance rise by more than 25 percent in the last decade. With more than 50 miles of hiking trails, including the original section of the Appalachian Trail, as well as lake and river access, a swimming pool, a zoo, and the Perkins Memorial Tower offering sweeping Hudson Valley views, it is considered one of New York’s flagship parks.

“Bear Mountain has been a cherished destination for families and visitors for over a century,” Hochul said on Tuesday, adding, "This $25 million investment ensures the park’s facilities not only meet the needs of today but will serve generations to come."

While Bear Mountain will remain open throughout the project, state officials said some capacity restrictions will be in place as work progresses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.