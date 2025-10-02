$25K Stolen From Senior’s Bank Account By Assisted Living Worker In Rockland: Police

The case leading to the arrest began in July 2025, when a resident reported unauthorized withdrawals totaling about $25,000, Ramapo Police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

After a lengthy investigation, police determined that a 39-year-old woman from Suffern, who worked at the facility, allegedly accessed the resident’s financial account and made multiple unauthorized transfers into her own personal account. The woman's name has not yet been released.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, the woman was arrested and charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. She was arraigned in Ramapo Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

A future court date is scheduled in the Village of Chestnut Ridge.

Police used the case to remind families and seniors to remain vigilant against fraud and financial exploitation, which often target elderly residents.

They urged residents to regularly check financial records, avoid sharing personal information with unverified sources, and contact police or trusted relatives if they suspect suspicious activity.

