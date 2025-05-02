Man Falls 25 Feet To His Death At Utz Factory In Pennsylvania: Officials

The fall was reported to York County 911 at 8:35 a.m. from the factory located at 900 High Street, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

At 8:55 a.m., Hanover Borough Police requested the York County Coroner to respond to the scene, the coroner's office confirmed to Daily Voice that they responded to the scene.

Hanover Borough Police are leading the investigation. The man's identity has not been released, and no additional details were available as of early Friday afternoon.

Daily Voice has reached out to OSHA and confirmed they are investigating.

