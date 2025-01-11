Mostly Cloudy 32°

SHARE

25-Cent Burgers Now Available At Wendy’s: Here’s How Long

Wendy’s is kicking off 2025 with a celebration that extends well beyond the New Year. 

Dave’s Single

Dave’s Single

 Photo Credit: Wendy's
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The burger chain is offering its iconic Dave’s Single for just 25 cents as part of a special promotion running through Sunday, March 2, in partnership with Grubhub.

The promotion began on Thursday, Jan. 9.

How To Get It

Here’s how customers can snag this unbeatable price:

  • Place an order of $20 or more (before tax, tip, and fees) through Grubhub.
  • Add a Dave’s Single to the order.
  • The burger’s price will automatically drop to 25 cents at checkout once the requirements are met.

Additional Promotions

Wendy’s is also offering a 2 for $7 deal available through Sunday, March 2. Customers can mix and match two fan-favorite menu items for $7, choosing from:

  • Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  • Classic Chicken Sandwich
  • Dave’s Single
  • 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets

This offer excludes combo meals and Saucy Nuggs options.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE