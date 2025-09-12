22-Year-Old Utah Man ID'd As Suspect In Charlie Kirk Murder

The man, a 22-year-old Utah resident, was apprehended late Thursday night, Sept. 11.

Citing five law enforcement officials briefed on the matter, NBC News is reporting that the man's name is Tyler Robinson.

According to CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller, the suspect told his father he was guilty.

News of the arrest was announced Friday morning, Sept. 12 by President Donald Trump during an appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

The 31-year-old Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, died Wednesday, Sept. 10 after being shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, about 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

He had been taking questions from members of a crowd of around 3,000 as part of his “Prove Me Wrong” debate, which encourages students to question and challenge his political and cultural beliefs.

CNN is reporting that the suspect is from Washington, Utah, located in the southwest portion of the state, about 260 miles from Utah Valley University, a drive of about three-and-a-half hours.

Authorities will announced more information on the arrest at a press conference in Orem, Utah later Friday morning.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

