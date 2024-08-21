22-Year-Old Goes Over 100 MPH During Street Race In Hudson Valley: Police

The incident happened in Putnam County on Sunday, Aug. 18, when a Carmel Police officer saw an apparent street race occurring at the intersection of Route 6 and Croton Falls Road, the department said on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

One of the vehicles was seen going faster than 100 miles per hour, the department added.

This car was immediately stopped and the 22-year-old driver, a Mahopac resident whose name has not been released, was arrested for reckless driving.

"Racing is not a game. Speeding has consequences," the department wrote in a social media post about the alleged street race.

