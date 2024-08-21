Mostly Cloudy 70°

22-Year-Old Goes Over 100 MPH During Street Race In Hudson Valley: Police

A 22-year-old faces criminal charges after they were caught traveling at high speed during an alleged street race on a busy Hudson Valley road, police said. 

The incident happened near the intersection of Route 6 and Croton Falls Road in Carmel, police said.

Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Putnam County on Sunday, Aug. 18, when a Carmel Police officer saw an apparent street race occurring at the intersection of Route 6 and Croton Falls Road, the department said on Tuesday, Aug. 20. 

One of the vehicles was seen going faster than 100 miles per hour, the department added. 

This car was immediately stopped and the 22-year-old driver, a Mahopac resident whose name has not been released, was arrested for reckless driving. 

"Racing is not a game. Speeding has consequences," the department wrote in a social media post about the alleged street race. 

