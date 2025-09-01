Mostly Cloudy 72°

22 Inside PA Governor’s Mansion During Firebombing, Prosecutors Reveal In Shocking Update

Twenty-two people, including Governor Josh Shapiro and his family, were inside the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence when Cody Allen Balmer allegedly launched a Molotov cocktail arson attack on April 13, newly filed court records confirm.

Cody Balmer's mugshot and the interior of the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion following the firebombing.

 Photo Credit: Dauphin County District Attorney's Office (overlay); Commonwealth Media Services
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Cody Balmer @cody.balmer.9
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Cody Balmer @cody.balmer.9
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Cody Balmer @cody.balmer.9 (overlay); Capital City Fire Photos @capitalcityfirephotosII
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The Dauphin County District Attorney amended the criminal complaint against Balmer to include 22 counts of felony arson and 22 counts of felony recklessly endangering another person, matching the number of people believed to have been present at the time of the attack.

  • 🔥Full 911 call and photos from the firebombed residence available here and here.

Court Action Moves Case Forward

This revelation came as part of a legal filing made public Friday, Aug. 29, when Balmer waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge J. Matthew Pianka. He will now face formal arraignment in Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 3, though he has waived personal appearance.

That date triggers the start of discovery under the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure, allowing defense counsel to access the full evidence file.

Balmer remains in custody and is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Aggravated Arson
  • Terrorism
  • 22 counts of Arson
  • 22 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Case Background

Balmer is accused of scaling a wall, smashing a window, and throwing multiple Molotov cocktails into the residence while the governor’s family slept. The act was captured on surveillance video and followed by a 911 call in which Balmer claimed political motive tied to Shapiro’s stance on Palestine.

He later confessed to Pennsylvania State Police and was found with a Snap-On jacket matching the one worn by the suspect in surveillance footage, as well as a gas can in his bedroom.

Formal Arraignment Set

Balmer’s next court date is Oct. 3, though no in-person appearance is expected. The waiver of a preliminary hearing does not imply guilt and is not unusual in felony cases.

Click here to read all our coverage on this case. 

