21-Year-Old Man Charged With Rape Of Hudson Valley Minor, Police Say

Capt. John Watterson said William J. Mair, age 21, of Copake, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 20, in connection with an investigation into sexual contact with a person under the age of 17.

Sheriff’s Office Detectives conducted the investigation, which led to Mair’s arrest.

Watterson said that no further details about the case will be released to protect the victim's privacy.

Officials emphasized that there is currently no indication of a broader threat to the public.

Mair has been charged with felony rape, Watterson said.

Following his arrest, he was arraigned in the Town of Amenia Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in place of $10,000 cash bail or a $20,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving Mair to contact Detective Ben Sistarenik at 845-486-3833 or via email at bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov.

Tips can be submitted confidentially through the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

