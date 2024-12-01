21-Year-Old From Hudson Valley Scheduled To Be Released From Prison Now Held On Rape Charge

In early September, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office Corrections Intelligence Unit discovered that an incarcerated man at the Ulster County Jail had been electronically communicating with a 14-year-old girl who did not appear to have a familial connection to him.

The individual was quickly identified as Ronald L. Burris III, age 21, of Saugerties, who was an inmate in the jail on an unrelated charge at the time of discovery.

The Corrections Intelligence Unit notified the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit of the communications and a criminal investigation was initiated when it was determined the communication between Burris and the 14-year-old child was of a sexual nature.

"Through investigation, the Detective Unit discovered that during the summer of 2024, prior to Burris’ incarceration at the Ulster County Jail, he engaged in sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old child on several occasions," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Burris was scheduled to be released from the jail on the unrelated charge.

However, detectives were there to meet him upon his scheduled release and arrested and charged him with:

Two counts of rape in the second degree (2 counts),

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and was remanded back to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail, $60,000 bond, or $90,000 partially secured bond.

