20 Years On, NY Teen's Murder Still Unsolved

The 18-year-old White was last seen around 10 p.m. on June 30, 2005, walking away from her Milton residence at the Stockade Mobile Home Park on Rock City Road.

She had a history of staying away for short periods, so her family wasn’t immediately alarmed. But by July 3—just one day before her 20th birthday—her mother contacted police to report her missing.

What followed was a nearly year-long search that ended in heartbreak. In March 2006, a man hunting crows in a wooded area along Daketown Road in Greenfield—roughly eight miles from White’s home—discovered skeletal remains. DNA testing and forensic analysis confirmed they belonged to White.

An autopsy revealed she had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen. Her death was ruled a homicide.

White’s personal belongings—including her cell phone, wallet, and a distinctive knife she always carried—were never recovered from the scene, Saratoga County Undersheriff Jeffrey Brown told the APB Cold Case podcast in 2024. He declined to comment on whether she had been sexually assaulted.

The Sheriff’s Office marked the grim anniversary Thursday, July 3, by renewing its appeal to the public for any information that could help solve the young woman’s brutal murder.

Despite the passage of time, investigators believe someone knows what happened the night Christina vanished.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.

