2 Struck In Hit-Run In NY: Driver Caught, Arrested, Police Say

The incident happened around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, July 7, when the pedestrians were walking westbound on School Street in North Castle and crossing at the intersection with Wampus Avenue, the North Castle Police Department said in an announcement on Tuesday, July 8.

Police said the two were hit by a white or silver Lexus that had been traveling northbound on Wampus Avenue. The driver, described as a woman, did not stop after the crash.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

After the crash, North Castle Police launched an investigation that included a review of video surveillance from the area. Officers were able to identify both the vehicle and the driver, who was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident.

The driver's name was not made public.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.