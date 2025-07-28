2 Stabbed In Rockland County: Suspect Caught With Help From K9 Unit, Police Say

The incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Friday, July 25, when officers were dispatched to a report of two stabbing victims in Suffern, the Suffern Police Department announced.

Responding officers immediately began rendering aid and began a preliminary investigation.

A suspect was soon found and detained by officers from Mahwah and Ramapo Police, including Mahwah Police K9 Rino and handler Officer S. Hayes, who conducted an article search at the crime scene and eventually found a weapon believed to have been used in the attack, Suffern Police said.

Police said the suspect and the victims were known to each other, and that there is no threat to the public. The suspect's name was not made public.

The investigation remains ongoing, and formal charges will be filed once it is complete, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.