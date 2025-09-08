A Few Clouds 69°

2 Pulled From Wreck After Car Rolls Over On NYS Thruway In Rockland County

A rollover crash in Rockland County left two people trapped and caused major traffic delays on Sunday, Sept. 7.

The scene of the crash by Exit 14 southbound in Nanuet. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The crash happened Sunday afternoon next to Exit 14 southbound on the New York State Thruway in Nanuet, The Monsey Scoop reported. 

A vehicle lost control, rolled over several times, and struck both an electric pole and an exit sign, according to the outlet.

The Nanuet Fire Department pulled out two occupants who had been trapped inside. Hatzoloh EMS, Nanuet EMS, Rockland Paramedics, and New York State Police also responded to the scene.

The crash caused heavy traffic on the Thruway on Sunday, causing the southbound entrance ramp at Exit 14 to temporarily close.

More information about the crash was not immediately available. 

Click here to view the full report from The Monsey Scoop.

